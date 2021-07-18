Mumbai rains: Water complex hit, boil drinking water, BMC tells citizens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Water logging in Hindmata area, after heavy rains, in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup. The flooding has affected electrical equipment that controls the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country's financial capital, he said.

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

The inundation at the complex has affected water supply in most parts of the metropolis, the official added.

