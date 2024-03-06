Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election 2024

Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai North Central is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Mumbai North Central seat comprises six Assembly segments including Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Vandre East and Vandre West. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Sharad Dighe represented the Mumbai North Central constituency twice in 1984 and 1991. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi also won the seat in 1999. BJP's Poonam Mahajan has been representing the seat since 2014.

Mumbai North Central Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,79,891 voters in the Mumbai North Central constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,16,791 voters were male and 7,63,078 were female voters. 22 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,333 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbai North Central in 2019 was 160 (153 were men and 7 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mumbai North Central constituency was 17,37,084. Out of this, 9,67,468 voters were male and 7,69,592 were female voters. 24 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 588 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbai North Central in 2014 was 228 (158 were men and 70 were women).

Mumbai North Central 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 1,30,005 votes. She was polled 4,86,672 votes with a vote share of 53.97%. She defeated Congress candidate Priya Sunil Dutt who got 3,56,667 votes (39.55%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,01,784. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Abdur Rehman Anjaria stood third with 33,703 votes (3.74%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan won the seat for the first time. She was polled 4,78,535 votes with a vote share of 56.60%. Congress candidate and sitting MP Priya Sunil Dutt got 2,91,764 votes (34.51%) and was the runner-up. Mahajan defeated Dutt by a margin of 1,86,771 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,45,292. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Phiroze Palkhivala came third with 34,824 votes (4.12%) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Anand Vyankatrao Shinde was in the fourth position with 10,128 votes (1.20%).

Mumbai North Central Past Winners

Priya Sunil Dutt (Congress): 2009

Eknath Gaikwad (Congress): 2004

Manohar Gajanan Joshi (Shiv Sena): 1999

Ramdas Athawale (RPI): 1998

Narayan Gajanan Athawale (Shiv Sena): 1996

Sharad Shankar Dighe (Congress): 1991

Vidyadhar Sambhaji Gokhale (Shiv Sena): 1989

Sharad Shankar Dighe (Congress): 1984

Pramila Madhu Dandvate (Janata Party): 1980

Ahilya Rangnekar (CPM): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 10,669 voters (1.18%) opted for NOTA in the Mumbai North Central constituency. In 2014, 6,937 voters (0.82%) opted for NOTA in the Mumbai North Central constituency.

Mumbai North Central Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,01,784 or 53.68%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,45,292 or 48.66%.

Mumbai North Central Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Mumbai North Central constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Mumbai North Central.

Mumbai North Central Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,721 polling stations in the Mumbai North Central constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,725 polling stations in the Mumbai North Central constituency.