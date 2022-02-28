Monday, February 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Massive fire in a multi-storey residential building in Kanjumarg; 10 fire tenders on spot

Mumbai: Massive fire in a multi-storey residential building in Kanjumarg; 10 fire tenders on spot

A level 2 fire broke out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai on Monday. Around 10 fire tenders have been rushed to spot as fire fighting operations are underway. So far, no casualties are reported.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 15:31 IST
A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in
Image Source : ANI

A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai.

A level 2 fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building at NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai on Monday. Around 10 fire tenders have been rushed to spot as fire fighting operations are underway. There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a 'level-2' (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," the official said.

The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said. Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News