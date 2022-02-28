Mumbai: Massive fire in a multi-storey residential building in Kanjumarg; 10 fire tenders on spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai.

A level 2 fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building at NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai on Monday. Around 10 fire tenders have been rushed to spot as fire fighting operations are underway. There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a 'level-2' (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," the official said.

The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said. Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

Latest India News