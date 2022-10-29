Saturday, October 29, 2022
     
  Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured after balcony collapses in Trombay

Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured after balcony collapses in Trombay

Mumbai: The injured were rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared Pranav Ashok Mane (4) as 'brought dead'.

Atul Singh Reported By: Atul Singh Mumbai Published on: October 29, 2022 21:54 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The official further said that an eight-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were undergoing treatment and their condition was stable.

Mumbai news: A four-year-old boy lost his life while two others were severely injured after a portion of the balcony collapsed in Mumbai's Trombay area on Saturday. 

The incident took place in the Dutta Nagar slum area of Cheetah camp at around 7 pm.

A civic official said that a part of the balcony of a ground-plus-two storeys structure suddenly gave way. 

The injured were rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared Pranav Ashok Mane (4) as 'brought dead'.

The official further said that an eight-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were undergoing treatment and their condition was stable.

