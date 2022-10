Follow us on Image Source : @ANI A rescue operation is underway.

At least one person was killed while several others were trapped after massive landslides struck a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday.

When people rushed in to help those who were trapped fresh landslides occurred.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that a rescue team of six people were also been trapped under the debris.

A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News