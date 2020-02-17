Mumbai: Level III fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Byculla area; several people trapped

Mumbai: Level III fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area

A level III fire has broken out in a GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday. At least five fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

At least five fire-tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control. However, media reports claim several people have been feared trapped inside the building.

The fire broke out on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan and gutted the 9th floor as well. At 12:42 pm Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level II fire.

Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan, in Mazgaon area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/92fqpMF3tt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

The reason as to what led to the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details awaited.