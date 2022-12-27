Mumbai: Abusive message displayed on digital traffic advisory board; case registered

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abusive message displayed at traffic board

Police registered a case against unidentified hackers after an abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in Dindoshi area of Mumbai, official said on Monday.

The city civic body had installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon (east) suburb. A contractor had placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories.

At 9.10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, the official said on Monday.

The message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off, he said.

The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident.

He told the police that somebody might have hacked into the system and relayed the message.

A case was registered against unidentified hackers under related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official said.

(With PTI input)

