Man vs Tiger: Biker encounter with the big cat; what happens in the tense minute will leave you stunned

Driving through a forest makes people extra vigilant since there are wild animals that can be potentially dangerous to people. In the past, videos of animals crossing the road in the nick of time as a car passes by have surfaced on the internet. Now a video is making the rounds that shows biker's close encounter with a tiger in a forest in broad daylight.

The viral video shows a car waiting on a road as it appears they had already sensed an animal approaching and then, seconds later, a tiger emerges from the bushes. Soon after, a bike with two riders approaches the car and abruptly stops looking at the big cat. The rider quickly reverses the bike, while the automobile driver accelerates forward to cover the bike. The tiger stops for a moment to assess the situation before returning to the forest.

The clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The caption read, "As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats."

As soon as it surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. People rushed to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "The ideal way at least in these zones is to wait for the vehicle in front to pass. If he is waiting then you also need to wait behind and not just overtake. He is lucky and not it’s lunch fortunately." Another user commented , "I also appreciate that the car guy pushed forward to cover the bike fellow." A third user wrote, "It is not safe to drive slow for bikers via these tiger areas. Thry might be waiting in bushes to jump and ambush. You never know."

The tense minute of the wild encounter left people with a plethora of hypothetical scenarios. Twitter users expressed their shock at the wild encounter and advised people to avoid riding their bikes through forests. The video garnered over 126k views.

