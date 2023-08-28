Mukesh Ambani congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's success, says this new India is unstoppable

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, TWITTER Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman on Monday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 saying that what India can achieve in the future is indeed limitless.

"This is the new India which is full of self-confidence, it doesn't stop, retire, gasp for breath, it doesn't lose, it's unstoppable. This India is tireless and doesn't give up... and the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 demonstrated this yet again. On behalf of all of you, I send our heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and engineers at ISRO, having consolidated its position as a global space power. What India can achieve in the future is indeed limitless," said Mukesh Ambani in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.

ISRO, in a historic achievement, on August 23 (Wednesday), successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the far side of the Moon, becoming the first country in the world to achieve this milestone.

ISRO Chief S Somanath, soon after the landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander, on the Moon's south pole, congratulated the nation, his team and said, "India is on the Moon."

The final moments when the Chandrayaan-3 was about to land on the lunar surface were witnessed by PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister congratulated the ISRO team saying the entire nation was proud of them.

Overall, it was a festival-like atmosphere in the country when ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission made a safe and soft landing on the Moon's surface.

The Prime Minister, who was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit on August 23, visited the ISRO centre in Bengaluru on August 26 to personally congratulate the team.

