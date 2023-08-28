Nita Ambani steps down from Reliance Board; Isha, Akash, Anant appointed as non-executive directors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Nita Ambani to step down from Reliance Board; Isha, Akash, Anant to be non-executive directors

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the board on Monday. She wanted to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation 'to make an even greater impact for India'.

Meanwhile, the Board recommended to the shareholders to approve the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-executive directors of the company.

“Over the years, Reliance Foundation has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India. They lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation by undertaking a host of new programmes and initiatives,” a Reliance Industries release said.

As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefit from her advice.

The recommendation for new appointments on the board of directors was made on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

