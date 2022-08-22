MP weather update: Heavy rainfall continues, holiday declared in Narmadapuram, Bhopal schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhopal: Villagers move to a safer place from a waterlogged area after overflowing of the Kaliasot river following incessant monsoon rains

MP weather update: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, prompting an order from the Naramadapuram District administration to declare a holiday in schools for today. Besides, schools in state capital Bhopal will also remain shut for today, said an order released on Sunday.

Rains have been affecting daily life in Madhya Pradesh, causing waterlogging in cities like Jabalpur and Bundelkhand. Also the water level in Narmada river significantly rose due to incessant rains yesterday.

In Narmadapuram, the gates of Tawa Dam and in Bhopal, the gates of three dams have been opened to release excess rainwater. Due to heavy rains, all the small and big rivers in Madhya Pradesh are seeing a rise in water level, due to which Narmada to Chambal Betwa Tapti Shipra.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh is expected to move west-northwestwards across North MP and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area today.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur's Hanuman Taal and Bundelkhand's Chhatarpur areas saw water overflow due to continous heavy rainfall. The latter has been put on high alert.

In view of a heavy rains, the Madhya Pradesh government has given instructions to remain alert. Many bridges were flooded due to which the roads had to be closed. The Meteorological Department once again alerted the District Administration, NDRF, and SDRF in Madhya Pradesh in view of the possibility of heavy rains.

