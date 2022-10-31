Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Dancing, posing for camera and suddenly...’- What exactly happened | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police have arrested 9 people

Morbi bridge collapse: The collapse of Morbi suspension bridge shocked the entire nation. The historic colonial-era bridge was thrown open to the public on October 26 after the seven-month-long renovation.

The video of the incident that occurred around 6.30 pm on Sunday shows people, in outnumber, enjoying themselves with their family and friends on the bridge and some of them trying to shake the bridge and suddenly it collapsed.

The video clearly shows the bridge was overcrowded. Now, the question is who allowed people in huge numbers (around 400) to enter the bridge that has limited capacity (around 100 people).

The collapse of suspension bridge posed several questions about its maintenance and management.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi oversaw the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Apart from locals, people from nearby cities and villages had also come to the bridge on a holiday when it collapsed. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction. Before the tragedy occurred, some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, he said. Several of the victims were seen hanging by the edge of the bridge to prevent themselves from slipping into the river.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the river water, its thick cables snapped in places.

