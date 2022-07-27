Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
Monkeypox in Noida: Suspected case reported, 5th case in India

Monkeypox in Noida: the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Noida
Updated on: July 27, 2022 16:31 IST
Picture for representational purposes
Image Source : PTI/FILE Picture for representational purposes

Monkeypox case in Noida: A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, health department officials said on Wednesday.

According to them, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.

"The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out," a local health official said. The travel history of the patient was yet to be confirmed.

 

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes. India has so far recorded four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

