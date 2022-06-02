'Ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too...': Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanwapi Mosque case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spoke about the Gyanwapi Mosque issue saying it's an ongoing matter and neither today's Hindu or Muslims have created it but you cannot change the history. Bhagwat said Hindus don't think against Muslims as ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too.

"Gyanvapi matter is ongoing. Can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to exhaust morale of those who wanted India's independence," RSS chief said.

"Issues raised over places in which Hindus have special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. Ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored," Bhagwat added.

"If there are issues in mind, it rises. It is not against anyone. It should not be considered like that. Muslims should not consider it like that and Hindus too should not do that either. There is something like that, find out a path through mutual agreement," Bhagwat said.

"A path does not always come out. People approach court, and if it is done then whatever the court decides should be accepted. We should abide by the decisions, considering our judicial system pious & the supreme. We should not question its decisions," RSS chief added.

"...We shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and we are doing something as per that, it is alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?..." RSS chief said.

Mohan Bhagwat also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's stand on the ongoing war in Europe.

Bhagwat said, "If there is no policy, power becomes a disorder. We can see that right now, Russia attacked Ukraine. It is being opposed but nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia because Russia has power and it threatens."

Slamming the West's action in Russia-Ukraine war, RSS chief said, "Those who are opposing have no pure intents either. They are supplying arms to Ukraine, it's like when the western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other in the past and test their own ammunition. Something like that is going on here."

"India is speaking truth but has to take balanced approach. Fortunately, it has taken that balanced approach. It neither supported attack nor opposed Russia. It didn't help Ukraine in war but is providing them all other aid. It's continuously asking Russia to hold talks," he said.

"Had Indian been adequately powerful, it would've stopped the war but it can't - its power is still rising, but it's not complete. Why doesn't China stop them? Because it can see something in this war. This war has enhanced security & economic issues for nations like us," the RSS chief added.

"We will have to further strengthen our efforts, and we will have to become powerful. If India had such power in its hands, then such an incident would not have come before the world."

The RSS chief concluded by saying, "Do we want to be 'vishvavijeta'? No, we have no such aspirations. We don't have to win anyone. We have to connect everyone. Sangh too works to connect everyone and not to win. India has existed to not win anyone but connect everyone."

