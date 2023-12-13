Mohali: Terrorist Rinda's associate Taranjit Singh injured in police firing during unsuccessful escape attempt

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused suffers bullet injuries

Terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda's associate Taranjit Singh was injured in firing by Anti Gangster Task Force in in Zirakpur, Mohali district of Punjab, said officials on Wednesday. Rinda is now in Pakistan.

Two bullets hit gangster Taranjit Singh, who is named in 6 cases of murder and ransom. The armed forces had to fire as the gangster had tried to escape from the police custody. The incident happened when the police took him in Peer Muchalla of Zirakpur, the same place where weapons were hidden.

Lagsters active in Mohali

In October, the Punjab Police arrested an "operative" of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Kharar in Mohali, averting "possible sensational crimes" in the state. The accused was identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali in Hisar, police said.

Following reliable inputs, teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Sachin from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

The accused was involved in providing logistic support to the members of the gang, he said.

