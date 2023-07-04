Modi surname case: Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance; next hearing on Aug 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Relief for Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname case.

Modi surname case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been facing multiple defamation cases in 'Modi' surname issue, got relief from Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday. The court exempted him from personal appearance in a Ranchi court. Justice SK Dwivedi also ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court challenging the Ranchi MP-MLA court order that had directed him to appear in person in a defamation case. The case will be heard again on August 16.

One Pradeep Modi had filed a defamation case against Gandhi for his alleged comment "why all thieves share the Modi surname" made at an election rally in April 2019.

'Modi' surname case cost him membership of Parliament

In a similar case earlier, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for this remark. The conviction led to his disqualification as the MP from Wayanad in Kerala. The Congress leader was released on bail by the Surat court to enable him to challenge the verdict.

(With PTI inputs)

