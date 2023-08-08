Modi government introduces Ayush Visa category for foreigners seeking medical treatment. All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

The Narendra Modi government introduced the Ayush Visa category for foreigners seeking medical treatment in India. The introduction of Ayush Visa fulfills the proposal for the introduction of a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting India for treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine like therapeutic care, wellness and Yoga.

The introduction of this visa category aims to promote medical value travel in India and strengthen the global recognition of Indian traditional medicine, Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had announced a creation of a special Ayush Visa category for facilitating foreign nationals travel to India seeking Ayush therapy, at Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in April 2022.

Ministry of Ayush has been working on many fronts to promote Ayush system of treatment national and globally. Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism, GoI was signed to work together for the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

The introduction of the AYUSH Visa is part of India’s roadmap for Heal in India initiative, which is intended at promoting India as a medical value travel (MVT) destination.

It is significant as it would help in promoting Indian traditional medicine and making India a prominent medical tourism destination. This initiative is part of India’s strategy to develop the Ayush healthcare and wellness economy, projected to reach $70 billion by 2025.

Latest India News