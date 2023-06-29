Modi Cabinet reshuffle on agenda? PM, Shah & Nadda hold crucial meeting amid buzz over rejig

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Strong buzz over Modi Cabinet reshuffle

Top Bharatiya Janta Party leaders including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santhosh held a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday night. According to sources, they discussed the Cabinet reshuffle and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP sources said three General Secretaries and four Secretaries are likely to be inducted into the BJP national organisation as a part of the preparation for the upcoming General Elections 2024.

