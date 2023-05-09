Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by May 10: IMD bulletin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mocha may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal by May 10: IMD bulletin

Cyclone Mocha: In its latest bulletin, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that 'Cyclone Mocha' might intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday, May 10. It also said the low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea became a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday.

"The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th May 2023," an official statement said. It further stated that Cyclone Mocha is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening (May 9) over the same region.

What IMD said in its bulletin?

"It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on 10th May. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till 12th May morning. Thereafter, might recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation. "There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha. it may not make landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.

About Cyclone Mocha

The cyclone has been named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago. The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday (May 12).

