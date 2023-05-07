Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Storm brewing in southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into Cyclone Mocha; IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal today and will intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9. The weather office earlier on Saturday informed that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal. The formation of cyclonic circulation is considered the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week.

'Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB lay over southeast BoB & adjn South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of 7th May. LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm,' informed IMD.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region by May 8," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9

Once the low-pressure area will be formed, IMD will provide the details about the path and intensification. Mohapatra further informed that the weather system is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9. Later, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm and will move nearly northward towards the central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago, reported PTI.

IMD warned fishermen

IMD on Saturday warned fishermen of squally weather in the southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards. "Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to safer places before May 7 and those over central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before May 9," the weather office said.

