Heroin worth over Rs 250 crore seized in Mizoram since January this year

Heroin worth over Rs 271 crore seized: Heroin worth over Rs 271 crore in the international market has been seized by law enforcement agencies in Mizoram since January 2023, an official said on Monday. According to the official, 27.7 kg of heroin, mostly smuggled from Myanmar, worth around Rs 138.5 crore was seized by the state's Excise and Narcotics Department between January and June this year.

"The department also seized 15.3 kg of ganja (cannabis) and 4 kg of Methamphetamine tablets during the same period," he said. The official informed that the Mizoram Police seized 26.5 kg of heroin worth around Rs 132.5 crore between January and May, besides recovering 210.7 kg of Pseudoephedrine tablets and 25.38 kg of Methamphetamine tablets in this period.

He said that the police had seized 49.3 kg of heroin and 29.8 kg of Pseudoephedrine tablets last year.

Core Committee meeting on war against drugs

A meeting of the 'Core Committee on Ruihol Do' (War against drugs) chaired by Mizoram Social Welfare and Excise Minister Lalrinawma on Friday expressed concerns regarding the increase of drug abuse in rural areas.

In the meeting, it was observed that the menace of drug abuse in the villages is higher than in the urban areas. It was decided that an awareness programme would be launched in the state to deal with the drug menace. The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 3 crore to the core committee to combat the menace.

The meeting was attended by officials of the department concerned and representatives of the Mizoram Aids Control Society (MSACS), Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), and Mizo Students' Union (MSU).

1,300 kg drugs recovered in Haryana

Around 1,300 kilograms of drugs were recovered during a 15-day-long police operation against drug traffickers, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday (June 16). 'Operation Dhwast' was launched by Haryana police on June 1 and continued till June 15 during which 354 people were also arrested.

Giving details of the recovery, Vij said 6.28 kg heroin, 0.0088 kg morphine, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants, 22.087 kg charas, 409.90 kg ganja and some other drugs were recovered. The accused were nabbed from various districts, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ambala Cantt, Gurugram, Hansi, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh and Nuh.

