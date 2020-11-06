Missing Ghaziabad businessman found in Kolkata

Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani

The Ghaziabad police have found businessman Paragh Ghosh who had gone missing last week. He was found at a hotel in Kolkata.

Ghosh owns a food court at IIT Roorkee and runs a grocery store in the Uttar Pradesh town. He lives in the Raj Nagar extension of Ghaziabad. According to the police, Ghosh had left home for a meeting on October 27. But he didn't return.

His wife Richa said that Ghosh had promised to visit home for lunch but never returned. His mobile phone was also switched off. Richa then approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

Police then launched a massive manhunt to locate him. Police set up five separate teams led by Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. They scanned CCTV footage and Ghosh's call details.

Police said that Ghosh was in Delhi on October 27 and visited Himachal Pradesh on October 29. He returned from Himachal Pradesh on November 3 and headed to Kolkata. He arrived in the city on November 5 and stayed at a hotel.

When police discovered that Ghosh is staying at a Kolkata, the cops too visited the city and found him at a hotel here.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage