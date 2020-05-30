2 test COVID-19 positive at Ministry of External Affairs; several officials asked to self-quarantine

Image Source : PTI 2 test COVID-19 positive at Ministry of External Affairs

Two people working at the Ministry of External Affairs office have tested positive for coronavirus, following which the ministry has asked a few of its officials to be under home quarantine. According to media sources, a consultant working with the ministry's Central Europe division in New Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. The other infected person worked as a legal officer in the law division.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry had asked all its officials, who had come in direct contact with the legal officer, to quarantine themselves at home.

The MEA has also ordered sanitisation of rooms occupied by Central Europe and legal division and those nearby, the source familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been looking after the country’s critical relief efforts amid coronavirus pandemic such as the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded abroad.

Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended lockdown period which is in place till May 31, however, government sources say that the lockdown will again be extended for two more weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are among the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally on Friday to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398, the Delhi Health Department said.

Also Read | India acted as pharmacy of the world in response to coronavirus: MEA

Also Read | Artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India: MEA on Nepal new map

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage