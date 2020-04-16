Delhi: Max Hospital doctor tests coronavirus positive in Ghaziabad

Image Source : PTI Max Hospital doctor tests coronavirus positive

A doctor has tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, health officials said, adding, the infected person is a resident of Gyan Khand 2 in Indirapuram. According to the details, the doctor works at Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket area. With the fresh case of the cancer specialist, the total number of cases in Ghaziabad has reached 32.

The doctor is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

A team of Health Department has sanitised the entire area of Gyan Khand 2, while the family members including the doctor's wife have been quarantined.

The Health Department team is now trying to find out people who came in contact with the doctor and his family so that they could be quarantined at home as well.

(With IANS inputs)

