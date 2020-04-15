Meghalaya reports first death after doctor dies of COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya dies

Meghalaya on Wednesday reported the first death due to coronavirus, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. According to the details, 69-year-old Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the founder of Bethany Hospital, died at 2:45 am in the morning, a family member said.

Dr Sailo had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday evening.

"I am saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister tweeted.

Meghalaya reported the first case of novel coronavirus on Monday after a senior doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case of the infection in Meghalaya was confirmed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who took to Twitter and said in view of the confirmed COVID-19 case in Meghalaya, the government has imposed 48-hour curfew in Shillong and Nongpoh, a commercial city.

The Meghalaya cabinet will meet on Tuesday to review the situation.

"I urge citizens not to panic. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are prepared to deal with it," Sangma said.

The Meghalaya man became the first doctor in northeast India to get infected by COVID-19.

