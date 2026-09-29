After breakup with Congress, DMK announces separation from INDIA bloc, to skip tomorrow's meeting

The DMK will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for September 30, with the Tamil Nadu-based party asserting that it is no longer part of the opposition alliance following differences with the Congress, sources said on Tuesday.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party would not participate in the meeting, while claiming that several other parties were also reluctant to attend due to differences with the Congress. He, however, said the parties remained “ideologically” united in their opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Congress had chosen TVK in the state for the sake of two ministerial berths. So, we could not. They have said that they will continue with TVK. They are not in our alliance. How can we support them? How can we go to the meeting called by them," Elangovan said.

"Many of the parties there do not want to go with Congress, but ideologically, they are united. They share the same view and will oppose the BJP. Therefore, they do not need to attend an INDIA bloc meeting because every party knows the issues and is in line with the Congress. Attending the meeting alone is just a formality," he added.

The DMK had also skipped the INDIA bloc meeting held in June. However, the party later joined other opposition parties in signing a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related issues.

Kerala parties to attend

Several parties from southern India are expected to participate in the September 30 meeting.

RSP MP N K Premachandran will attend from Kerala. The Kerala Congress (M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will also participate. Both parties are constituents of the Congress-led government in Kerala.

From Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is also expected to attend the meeting.

Akhilesh Yadav too skips meeting

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also not attend the INDIA bloc meeting. The party has scheduled a state-level farmers’ conference in Lucknow, and a senior SP leader will represent the party at the opposition meeting.

Elangovan attributed Yadav’s absence to Congress and repeated his criticism over the Congress’s reported decision to continue its association with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

"He (Akhilesh) is also skipping the meeting. That is because of Congress. They had chosen TVK in the state for the sake of two ministerial berths. So, we could not... They have said that they will continue with TVK. They are not in our alliance. How can we support them? How can we go to the meeting called by them."

Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said Yadav had a prior engagement related to Rajya Sabha election nominations.

The September 30 meeting comes as opposition parties seek to coordinate on issues of common political interest, despite differences among alliance constituents.

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