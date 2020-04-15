Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, dies of dengue

A 30-year-old doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, died of dengue in a private hospital in Coimbatore, news agency reported quoting hospital sources as saying. Jayamohan, was serving in the primary health centre in Tengumarhada, a tribal village, in Nilgiris district.

Jayamohan is a native of Sirumugai, some 40 km from Coimbatore. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago following high fever.

He had, reportedly, undergone coronavirus test which was negative. However it was revealed that Jayamohan tests revealed that Jayamohan had been suffering from dengue.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage