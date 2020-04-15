Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
Tamil Nadu doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, dies of dengue

A 30-year-old doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, died of dengue in a private hospital in Coimbatore. Jayamohan, was serving in the primary health centre in Tengumarhada, a tribal village, in Nilgiris district.

Coimbatore Published on: April 15, 2020 21:49 IST
A 30-year-old doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, died of dengue in a private hospital in Coimbatore, news agency reported quoting hospital sources as saying. Jayamohan, was serving in the primary health centre in Tengumarhada, a tribal village, in Nilgiris district.

Jayamohan is a native of Sirumugai, some 40 km from Coimbatore. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago following high fever.

He had, reportedly, undergone coronavirus test which was negative. However it was revealed that Jayamohan tests revealed that Jayamohan had been suffering from dengue.

