Tamil Nadu doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, dies of dengue

A 30-year-old doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, died of dengue in a private hospital in Coimbatore, news agency reported quoting hospital sources as saying. Jayamohan, was serving in the primary health centre in Tengumarhada, a tribal village, in Nilgiris district.
Jayamohan is a native of Sirumugai, some 40 km from Coimbatore. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago following high fever.
He had, reportedly, undergone coronavirus test which was negative. However it was revealed that Jayamohan tests revealed that Jayamohan had been suffering from dengue.