Monday, May 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian fishing vessel with Indian crew off Kerala coast | WATCH

Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian fishing vessel with Indian crew off Kerala coast | WATCH

The ICG conducted a swift sea-air coordinated operation, detaining an Iranian fishing vessel west of Beypore off the coast of Kerala. The vessel, carrying six Indian crew members, was intercepted and thoroughly investigated for any involvement in anti-national activities.

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2024 19:06 IST
Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian boat, with six Indians
Image Source : X/ @INDIACOASTGUARD Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian boat, with six Indians onboard

In a recent operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) detained an Iranian fishing vessel, along with its six Indian crew members, late on May 5, 2024, off the coast of Kerala near Beypore. The operation, which involved both sea and air assets of the ICG, was conducted swiftly and efficiently.

Upon intercepting the vessel, an ICG team boarded it to conduct a thorough investigation into any potential involvement in anti-national activities. Initial findings suggested that the boat was owned by an Iranian sponsor who had contracted the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. The crew members were issued Iranian visas to fish off the coast of Iran.

However, during the investigation, the crew members alleged mistreatment by the sponsor, claiming that they were deprived of basic living conditions and that their passports had been confiscated. They further revealed that they had decided to escape from Iran to India using the same boat.

Following the operation, the detained vessel was safely brought to Kochi for further investigation on May 6, 2024.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement