Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian fishing vessel with Indian crew off Kerala coast | WATCH

In a recent operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) detained an Iranian fishing vessel, along with its six Indian crew members, late on May 5, 2024, off the coast of Kerala near Beypore. The operation, which involved both sea and air assets of the ICG, was conducted swiftly and efficiently.

Upon intercepting the vessel, an ICG team boarded it to conduct a thorough investigation into any potential involvement in anti-national activities. Initial findings suggested that the boat was owned by an Iranian sponsor who had contracted the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. The crew members were issued Iranian visas to fish off the coast of Iran.

However, during the investigation, the crew members alleged mistreatment by the sponsor, claiming that they were deprived of basic living conditions and that their passports had been confiscated. They further revealed that they had decided to escape from Iran to India using the same boat.

Following the operation, the detained vessel was safely brought to Kochi for further investigation on May 6, 2024.