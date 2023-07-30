Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 103rd episode today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today (July 30). The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am.

In the last episode of the Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the Emergency was a dark era in India's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy. “India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget June 25. The day when emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in the history of India. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, the mind shudders. Today, when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also observe such crimes. This will teach the young generations the meaning and importance of democracy,” Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio. It will also be telecast on Doordarshan. You can also listen to this program by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook page. Apart from this, updates will also be available on the Twitter handle of All India Radio and PMO.

Mann Ki Baat

Recently, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country. It also made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The monthly programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, PM Modi included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to society every time in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program so that society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month.

Also Read: "We cannot forget day when Emergency imposed": PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' | Highlights

Also Read: 'India's strength lies in its diversity': PM Modi during 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat

Latest India News