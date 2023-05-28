Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi to address 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Mann Ki Baat 101st episode LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 101st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode which will take place today.

The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", the Prime Minister said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut off from people.

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for Modi to walk down the memory lane as he asserted that it was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him. "Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio. Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month.

