PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show today | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PMONRADIO 102nd edition of Mann Ki Baat radio show

Mann Ki Baat update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat will break its tradition as it is set to be aired before its scheduled time. The 102nd part of the program will be broadcast today (June 18) at 11 am. Usually, the PM's program is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Why the change in schedule?

Mann Ki Baat's schedule is changed as the last Sunday of the month is falling on June 25 and during this time PM Modi will be on a visit to America.

PM Modi tweeted

PM Modi had tweeted on June 13 that this time the Mann Ki Baat program will be broadcast on June 18, 2023. He had invited suggestions from the citizens of the country for the programme.

"This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on Sunday, 18th June. It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that Mann Ki Baat is such a festival, which comes every month and for which everyone waits.

“We celebrate the positivity and participation of the people in the show. The subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' became a mass movement because of people's participation," he added.

Also read- 'India's strength lies in its diversity': PM Modi during 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat

Latest India News