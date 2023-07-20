NCW takes suo motu cognisance over Manipur women paraded naked video, asks DGP to take prompt action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A horrific video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on the internet.

Manipur video: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur and asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to promptly take appropriate action in the matter.

''NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action,'' the NCW tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Tensions flared up in the state after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men went viral. Meanwhile, the police arrested the main on Thursday. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

PM Modi on Manipur

Reacting to the horrific incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. "Manipur incident shameful for any decent society; my heart full of pain, anger. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared," he said.

The Prime Minister requested all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states and take the most stringent action, especially in the cases of crimes against women.

Also Read: 'Won't tolerate atrocities against daughters:' PM Modi on Manipur women paraded naked video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also dialled Manipur CM N Biren Singh to speak over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.

Manipur CM on viral video

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh too tweeted, "After taking a Suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."

Also Read: Centre asks Twitter to remove Manipur women paraded naked video

Latest India News