Manipur violence: Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence torched in Imphal amid rising tension

Manipur violence: A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, said the Manipur government on Friday. The northeastern state remained on the edge following a series of violent incidents.

Manipur minister’s official quarters torched

Earlier on Jun 14, the official quarters of woman Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people. No one was present in the quarters of Kipgen, a Kuki community leader, when it was torched. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.

No group has owned responsibility as yet for the arson.

9 people killed

The arson occurred a day after a major attack by miscreants in which nine people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday. A group of gunmen attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

Earlier, at around 1 am, armed miscreants surrounded the Kuki village of Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack, officials said. In the gun battle that ensued, both sides suffered casualties and injuries. The area lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East district and Imphal West district to 5 am to 9 am.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Over 100 killed so far in the violence

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Politics on Manipur violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over sectarian violence in Manipur alleging its politics of hatred has burned the eastern state and left several dead. "Let's shut this 'Nafrat ka Bazaar' and open a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every heart in Manipur," he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing India and questioned his silence on the tension in Manipur as he demanded an all-party delegation to be sent to Manipur for restoration of peace.

The Congress raised questions on Tuesday on whether BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sought the help of "Kuki militants" during the Manipur election and said he has no right to continue in office pending investigations. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala asked whether reports of Sarma and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav seeking the help of "Kuki militants" during the polls in the northeastern state were true and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had approved this. "Were the PM and HM aware of help sought from 'Kuki militants'? If yes, how could they sanction it? If not, why were they blissfully unaware? Does it not brazenly compromise our national interests? Do electoral gains far outweigh the interests of the country for Modi government?" Surjewala asked on Twitter.

