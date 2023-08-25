Manipur violence: SC orders to designate one or more magistrates for recording witnesses statements

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

Manipur violence: Supreme Court ordered that all applications for the production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody and other proceedings are allowed to be conducted in the online mode bearing in mind both distance and security issues at the courts in Manipur.

It orders that judicial custody shall be permitted in Manipur. Supreme Court orders that statement of witnesses under 164 CrPC are to be recorded in the presence of local Magistrate in Manipur. Supreme Court directs Acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court to designate one or more magistrates for recording of statements of witnesses.

SC further says that the test identification parades to be done through video conferencing mode in the presence of a Manipur-based magistrate.

The applications seeking search and arrest warrant will be issued by the investigating officer by the online mode, the court said.

