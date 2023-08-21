Manipur: Assam Rifles assists repatriation of over 200 people from Myanmar, displaced due to violence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Repatriation of Manipur people from Myanmar

In a positive turn of events in the violence-hit Manipur, Assam Rifles has assisted in the repatriation of over 200 individuals, who were displaced since the beginning of the stir on May 3, from Myanmar back to the state’s relief camp, officials said.

Over 400 individuals have been repatriated from Myanmar so far.

In the latest development of repatriation, 89 females and 37 children were brought back from Myanmar’s Tamu to Manipur’s Moreh, the officials said.

“Assam Rifles in Manipur assisted in the repatriation of 212 individuals, including 89 females and 37 children, displaced since 03 May 2023, from Tamu (Myanmar) to Moreh, to Assam Rifles Relief Camp. So far, over 400 individuals have been repatriated from Myanmar,” officials said on Sunday (August 20).

A number of people had fled from the state after the ethnic violence began on May 3. Several people, mostly tribals, ran for shelter to Assam, Mizoram.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

BSF deployment in Manipur

A BSF team is likely to be posted in the Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district where three persons were killed in a gunfight and their mutilated bodies were recovered on Friday (August 18), sources said.

The security forces are combing the forests of the adjoining hills where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.

The likely step of the deployment of the BSF team in the village comes days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people openly during an Independence Day parade.

“Around 60 companies of the BSF are likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the administration in maintaining law and order,” sources said.

BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra accompanied by four senior officers had recently met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the ongoing security situation in the strife-torn state.

