Manipur: BSF team to be deployed in village where three mutilated bodies were found in fresh violence

A BSF team is likely to be posted in the Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district where three persons were killed in a gunfight and their mutilated bodies were recovered on Friday (August 18), sources said.

The security forces are combing the forests of the adjoining hills where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.

The likely step of the deployment of the BSF team in the village comes days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people openly during an Independence Day parade.

“Around 60 companies of the BSF are likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the administration in maintaining law and order,” sources said.

BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra accompanied by four senior officers had recently met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the ongoing security situation in the strife-torn state.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur and safely returned to the state after more than three months were provided food and medicines by the Army and the civil administration.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

CPM delegations visits Manipur

CPM delegations led by Sitaram Yechury visited Manipur and met the Governor.

Sitaram Yechury-led CPM delegation called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and held discussions over the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are presently living in various relief camps, a statement said.

During the meeting, Yechury informed the Governor that his delegation visited the relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang on Friday (August 18) and found that the "arrangements made by the state government or local bodies in maintaining and running the relief camps were not satisfactory", the statement issued by the governor's secretariat said.

The CPM general secretary further said that the “IDPs, especially children and lactating mothers, are deprived of nutritious food and babies are being born in the camps”.

"Under such a situation, how long can the IDPs survive with hope?" he asked.

The delegation arrived in Manipur on Friday (August 18) on a three-day visit.

(With PTI inputs)

