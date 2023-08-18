Over 200 Indians, who fled to Myanmar after May 3 violence, return to Manipur; CM thanks Army

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addresses the media after holding a key security meeting, in Imphal (Representational image)

At least 212 pepole who left Manipur from the border town of Moreh and fled to neighbouring Myanmar have returned back, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed on Friday.

Over 200 Indians who left the state post May 3 violence were all Meiteis.

Taking to X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil."

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain for their unwavering service," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi monitoring Manipur situation 24X7

N Biren Singh said that the immediate objective is to bring peace and normalcy in the state and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah round-the-clock monitoring the state’s situation and guiding accordingly.

While speaking at the Sadbhavana Diwas function held at the Main Conference Hall in the state’s civil secretariat, the Chief Minister said that in this crucial juncture, there would be differences of opinions, but the immediate objective is to restore peace in the state, and to ensure that government employees and the general public come together and work harder to make up for the lost three-four months.

He said that to stay abreast in today’s development race, one must discard mistrust among the different sections, communal feelings, and selfishness.

Singh observed that it is better to let bygones be bygones and to work unitedly for a better, developed and peaceful tomorrow rather than dwell on past mistakes.

He sought positive suggestions and advice towards building a developed and united society.

Singh explained that Manipur needs to continue in the path of unity and equal development along which it was moving in the past six years, and that it requires collective effort and trust of all the people.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the round-the-clock monitoring, support and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that under their guidance and support, it is the time for all the people to be united and to work towards bringing peace and development.

With inputs from IANS

