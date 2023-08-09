When will PM act on Manipur? asks Congress alleging 'mistrust' between state govt, Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI When will PM act on Manipur? asks Congress

Manipur violence: The Congress on Wednesday once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the Manipur issue. Taking to Twitter, the opposition party asked when he would act on Manipur. In addition to this, Congress alleged there is a growing "mistrust" between the BJP government in the state and the Centre.

Manipur is facing a breakdown?

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh taking to Twitter said that the violence-hit state is facing a breakdown of constitutional machinery after the Manipur Police filed an FIR against Assam Rifles.

"This is the FIR filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles. The accompanying shrill rhetoric from the Manipur CM and those who surround him makes it clear that there's growing mistrust between the BJP government in the State and the BJP government in the Centre?

"Is this not breakdown of Constitutional machinery? Is this the double engine governance that Manipur voted for," Ramesh said on Twitter.

"When will the Prime Minister act?"

"When will the Prime Minister act," he said in the post, which carried the details of the FIR filed against Assam Rifles.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also said, "Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh is making serious charges against the Assam Rifles which is directly under Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

"The failure to control Manipur is being increasingly put on the shoulders of the Home Ministry. Will PM Modi act or put party over nation," Gogoi asked.

Amit Shah asserted- Centre ready to talk

The Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in Parliament on Manipur. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on August 7 asserted that the BJP-led Centre is ready for a discussion on the Manipur on August 11. Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday claimed that it was the opposition and not the PM Modi-led government that was running away from it.

"I am ready to discuss Manipur on August 11 and we have nothing to hide. You have many things to hide so you all do not want to talk," he said. He added that he is ready to answer all queries of the members.

