'Occasional differences at tactical level...': Army's Spear Corps defends Assam Rifles deployed in Manipur

Manipur violence: The Army's Spear Corps on Tuesday defended central security forces, including Assam Rifles deployed in violence in strife-torn Manipur saying Fabricated attempts to malign the image of Assam Rifles. It also said the occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between various security forces.

"Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated, and failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur from May 3 onwards," the statement read.

Assam R has been engaged in restoring peace in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. The army asserted it, along with the Assam Rifles, will continue to remain firm and resolute in carrying out actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in strife-torn Manipur.

Occasional differences: Army

The army said it needs to be understood that due to the complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur, occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between various security forces.

However, all such misunderstandings at the functional level are immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to synergise the efforts for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The army said two instances have emerged over the last 24 hours aimed at maligning the image of Assam Rifles.

In the first case, the army said, the Assam Rifles battalion has acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified Headquarters of strict enforcement of buffer zone guidelines towards the aim of preventing violence between the two communities.

In the second case, it said, the Assam Rifles being moved out of an area is not even related to them.

An infantry battalion of the army is deployed in the area, since the crisis erupted in May, from where the narrative of Assam Rifles being moved out has been made, it said.

"Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in an already volatile atmosphere,” the statement said.

FIR accusing the Assam Rifles

Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week, while the state unit of the BJP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Assam Rifles "by any other paramilitary force permanently" from the state. Security sources, however, described the FIR as a "travesty of justice" and said the Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.

The FIR was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district. The FIR claimed Assam Rifles stopped its personnel from proceeding when "the state police was on its way to Pholjang Road along Kwakta as follow up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants. " The police claimed that its personnel were stopped by 9 Assam Rifles which parked their ‘Casper’ vehicle blocking the road.

Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles

Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, on Monday (August 7) staged protests against Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley. They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of "brutality during recent agitations".

Meira Paibi, which literally means 'women torch bearers', took the decision to conduct the stir during a convention held in Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.

In Hodam Leirak area in Imphal West district, dozens of women came out on the streets and blocked one lane of the Tiddim Road which leads to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

They also staged sit-in demonstrations in Kwakeithel, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East district.

Similar protests were also held in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. L Mema, a protester at Hodam Leirak, told reporters, "Our protest was necessitated by the continuous brutal crackdown by the Assam Rifles on the public, including women. Evidence has come to light that Assam Rifles is biased and is targeting the Meiteis instead of discharging their duties responsibly and sincerely.

