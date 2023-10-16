Manipur violence: CBI chargesheets six accused in case of tribal women paraded naked

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The CBI on Monday (October 16) chargesheeted six accused and a juvenile in connection with the case of two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district in May this year which triggered a massive nationwide outrage after a video of the incident went viral on the eve of Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The central probe agency filed the charge sheet against six people and a report against one child in conflict with the law before a special CBI court in Guwahati. The development in the case nearly three months after the Manipur Police made the arrests in the case.

It was alleged that on May 4, 2023, a mob of approximately 900–1,000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women.

The video of the women being paraded naked surfaced on social media in July this year which was condemned by people across the country and the world. The Supreme Court took the suo motu cognisance of the matter and handed over the case to the CBI.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the women paraded naked were also killed in the incident.

The CBI probe suggested that the accused persons who were arrested by the Manipur Police were involved in the incident, after which the charge sheet was filed on Monday against Huirum Herodas and others.

Further investigation into the matter is underway including the identification of other accused who were involved in the crime.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gangrape, murder, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal conspiracy, the CBI said.

How did PM Modi react to the horrific incident?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reacted sharply to the incident stating that it had shamed the citizens of the country and assured that the law would take its own course and no guilty will be spared.

"Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger," he told reporters at the Parliament complex, amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled state.

"I want to assure the people of the country that no guilty will be spared. The law will act with its full might and firmness...What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

The political leaders across party lines had condemned the incident which stormed the Parliament Monsoon Session.

SC takes suo motu cognisance

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud took cognisance of the video and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action.

"We are very deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged yesterday about the way those two women were paraded in Manipur," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, had said.

"I think it is time that the government really steps in and takes action because this is simply unacceptable," the CJI said, adding, "We will give a little time to the government to act, otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground."

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News