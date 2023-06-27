Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Rifles foils smuggling bid, recovers weapons, explosives heading to violence-hit Manipur

In a joint special operation in the Kohima City of Nagaland, the Assam Rifles and Kohima Police stopped a smuggling attempt. They recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition intended for conflict-ravaged Manipur, according to a release from the Defence PRO on Tuesday.

The recovered things incorporate two guns and other ammo.

The PRO statement continued, "Two pistols, four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores were recovered."

According to the PRO statement, forces received information that criminals were attempting to smuggle weapons through Nagaland to conflict-plagued Manipur.

The Assam Rifles and the Kohima Police launched a joint operation on June 26 at 2 a.m. based on the tip.

"Assam Rifles spotted a passenger vehicle and kept it under surveillance. At 6 AM, the teams jointly searched the vehicle," according to the statement.

"A total of 11,00 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far. Flag marches, area domination, cordon and search operations are continuing in various parts of the state," according to a statement released by the Manipur police on Monday.

Over the past 52 days, ethnic violence has been raging in Manipur. According to officials, there have been more than 100 deaths so far.

On Sunday, an all-party meeting was held to take steps to bring peace back to the BJP-ruled state. The meeting was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah.

On May 3, clashes broke out at a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand that Meiteis be included on the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

In vulnerable parts of the state, the Manipur Police and central forces have conducted cordon and search operations, flag marches, and patrols.

