Shocking! Man complains of burnt omelette, vendor hits him with frying pan

A man was hit on the head with a hot frying pan after he complained that his omelette was burnt, police in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur said on Sunday.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2021 20:35 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

An omelette vendor in Maharashtra's Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly hitting a customer with a hot frying pan on the head after he complained that his omelette was burnt, police in Nagpur's Sitabuldi area said.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Rathod (48) while the man who got hit was Amravati resident Sandip Sayare, an official said.

"Sayare alighted at the railway station nearby and had ordered an omelette costing Rs 40. The argument started after he demanded that his burnt omelette be replaced. Rathod has been charged under sections 324 and 504 of IPC for hitting Sayare, which landed the latter in hospital," he said. 

(with PTI inputs)

