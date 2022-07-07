'Mistakes can be rectified': Mamata's reaction as Mahua Moitra faces backlash over 'Kali' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE While the BJP severely criticised her, her party, TMC, distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

Mahua Moitra Goddess Kaali remark: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said 'people make mistakes but they can be rectified'. Her veiled remarks come as her party leader Mahua Moitra has been facing backlash for her comments on Goddess Kali.

"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don't see all the good work and suddenly start shouting. Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," Mamata said while addressing an event in Kolkata.

Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.

Kaali Poster Controversy

A poster for a documentary directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kaali. A massive row erupted after the Madurai-born filmmaker based in Toronto, Canada shared a poster of 'Kaali' on Twitter on Saturday allegedly depicting the goddess disrespectfully. The poster showed the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

A massive row erupted after the portrayal of Goddess Kaali in the poster with a section of social media users demanding the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' is trending on Twitter.

