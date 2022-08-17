Maharashtra: Over 50 injured in collision between passenger, goods train in Gondia

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Over 50 injured as passenger train collides with goods train, derails in Maharashtra's Gondia

Maharashtra train accident: More than 50 passengers were injured after three bogies of a passenger train derailed in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from Gondia in the early hours of Wednesday.

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

The accident occurred at nearly 2:30 am on Wednesday after the passenger train collided with a goods train.

The passenger train was on its way from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

According to the details, the incident took place due to signalling issues.

The driver applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the goods train.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways commented on the train accident and said the re-railment process was completed at 4.30 am.

The train which had derailed had departed from the accident spot at 5:24 am and arrived at the Gondia railway station at 5:44 am, it said.

On the movement of trains, the Indian Railways said the up and down traffic on the line resumed at 5:45 am.

On Tuesday, three friends died after being hit by a train while they were walking on a railway track in Haryana's Gurugram. The deceased were identified as Adil, Faizan and Sahul, aged between 18 to 23 years.

According to police, they were strolling on one track and when they saw a double-decker train arriving, they moved to another track on which a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train from Rewari to Delhi arrived and crushed them.

In a separate incident, a woman was found dead on the Delhi-Rewari rail route.

According to police, Kamala Devi (62) died after being hit by a train near Dhanawas.

The relatives of the woman have claimed she died after falling from the train near Dhanawas.

