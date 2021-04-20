Maharashtra gasps for oxygen amid surging Covid cases, total lockdown likely from tomorrow

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray may announce a full lockdown in the state.

The Uddhav Thackeray government may impose a total lockdown in Maharashtra as the condition due to Covid tsunami in the state continues to be critical. Talking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting Minister Aslam Shaikh said that CM Uddhav Thackeray was advised to announce a full lockdown in the state to break the chain of Covid infection.

There is an acute scarcity of oxygen in the state. The government may be forced to impose full lockdown, Shaikh said, adding that detailed guidelines for lockdown will be announced soon.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now depends on him," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government tightening lockdown norms further. According to new rules, all essential buying of food items shall be permitted for only four hours daily for the next 10 days in order to break the chain of coronavirus.

The government said that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops including those selling chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, can remain open only between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

CM Thackeray on April 13 had announced strict lockdown-like measures aimed to control the spiralling Covid cases in the state. Only essential services were allowed in the state during the 15-day 'corona curfew'.

