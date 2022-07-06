Maharashtra rains LIVE: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, people instructed to stay away from sea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People sit along the seashore as waves lash the shore, following Monsoon rains, at Marine Drive

Maharashtra rains: With the monsoon hitting Maharashtra, rains have been lashing parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai, and its adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar. Besides, the sea level is expected to significantly rise, hence, people have been asked to stay away from the sea today. A high tide of 3.94 meters is expected in Mumbai, at around 4:32 pm today. The waves are expected to rise above 13 feet. Meanwhile, Mumbai and its adjoining areas were lashed by heavy showers on Tuesday, causing water-logging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. As for other parts of Maharashtra, rains have been lashing the Rajapur Taluka area, with several crops washing away. Floods have submerged several parts of Rajapur, and the local market is expected to completely submerge if the rains continue.

