  4. Maharashtra rains LIVE: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, people instructed to stay away from sea
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey, Atul Singh Edited By : Poorva Joshi | Mumbai
Updated on: July 06, 2022 9:12 IST
Mumbai: People sit along the seashore as waves lash the shore, following Monsoon rains, at Marine Drive

Maharashtra rains: With the monsoon hitting Maharashtra, rains have been lashing parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai, and its adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar. Besides, the sea level is expected to significantly rise, hence, people have been asked to stay away from the sea today. A high tide of 3.94 meters is expected in Mumbai, at around 4:32 pm today. The waves are expected to rise above 13 feet. Meanwhile, Mumbai and its adjoining areas were lashed by heavy showers on Tuesday, causing water-logging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. As for other parts of Maharashtra, rains have been lashing the Rajapur Taluka area, with several crops washing away. Floods have submerged several parts of Rajapur, and the local market is expected to completely submerge if the rains continue. 

  • Jul 06, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning | Watch

  • Jul 06, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mumbaikars advised to stay away from sea

    The sea level is expected to significantly rise, hence, people have been asked to stay away from the sea today. A high tide of 3.94 meters is expected in Mumbai, at around 4:32 pm today.

  • Jul 06, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, orange alert in Palghar

    The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar.

  • Jul 06, 2022 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Rains pick up again in Mumbai after small break during night

    Rains picked up over parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, after a small break during the night. The Santa Cruz area recorded 204 mm rains, at 8:15 am this morning. 

  • Jul 06, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    IMD predicts thunderstorm with lightning over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm, lightning, and heavy rainfall over parts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. 

