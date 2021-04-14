Maharashtra public transport will remain operational during 15-day Covid restrictions: DGP

Image Source : PTI Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday informed that shops selling essential items and public transport including local trains, buses will remain operational during the 15-day strict lockdown-like measures aimed to break the infection's chain. The new restrictions will be effective from 8 pm onwards today.

The DGP further informed that there is no provision of movement passes this time. "We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement."

"People can use their private vehicles for really important work, or during an emergency," DGP added. However, he appealed to citizens not to move out unnecessary and adhere to covid appropriate behaviour.

Till now, the total number of COVID-19 infected police personnel is 36,728. This includes 3,160 active cases, DGP informed.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 15-day 'janta curfew' from today

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one place in the city, to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

The order will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday (today) and remain valid till 7 am on May 1, he said.

This is part of the Maharashtra government's curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while announcing these restrictions on Tuesday, had said section 144 of CrPC will be in force across the state during the period.

As per the order issued by the Mumbai police, all establishments, public places, activities, services, shall remain closed and nobody will visit public places without a valid reason.

The services and activities mentioned in the essential category are exempted from the order during the period. They are also exempted from 7 am to 8 pm on working days and their movement and operations will remain unrestricted, the order stated.

People have been asked to follow the social distancing norms, use face mask and observe the directions of the state government issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ALSO READ | RT-PCR Covid negative report mandatory for passengers travelling to Patna via flight from these 3 states

Latest India News