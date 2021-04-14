RT-PCR Covid negative report mandatory for passengers travelling to Patna via flight from these 3 states

Image Source : FILE PHOTO People travelling to Patna via flight from three states to carry covid-19 negative report. (Representational image)

Passengers travelling to Patna from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala will have to carry a Covid-19 negative report, in view of the rising cases of contagious diseases. Patna District Magistrate has issued the order that people from three states including Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala who are arriving at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna will have to carry an RT-PCR test Covid negative report, which should not be more than 72 hours old.

On Tuesday, 9 people died owing to Corona infections at three leading hospitals in Patna, an official said.

Three patients, including two women, Saili Devi of Purnea and Kalpana Singh of Patna and Yogendra Narayan Singh, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday morning.

Besides them, Arun Kumar of Katihar, Ajay Kumar Singh of Araria and Asha Kumari of Patna succumbed to the dreaded virus at AIIMS-Patna on Monday night.

At the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), three persons -- Umesh Lal of Sitamarhi, Radhe Shyam of Patna and Faijullah Khan of Madhepura -- died in the Covid ward on Monday night.

According to an official of the health department, state capital Patna has the maximum number of cases in Bihar. The total active cases in Patna reached 6,756 on Tuesday morning, including 1,197 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr Vibha Kumari, Patna's civil surgeon, said that 5579 active cases have been reported in the Patna Sadar block, 420 cases in Phulwari Sharif, 266 in Danapur, 85 in Sampatchak and 66 in Barh.

