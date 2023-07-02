Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Clearly BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations': Congress on Maharashtra political turmoil

Maharashtra political crisis: As NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday took a dig stating that the BJP’s “washing machine” has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a “clean chit”. Notably, the Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance that also comprises Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. After joining hands with NDA, Pawar said his party decided to join the BJP-Shive Sena government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

'BJP's washing machine has resumed'

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "Clearly the BJP's washing machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit." He further said that the Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP.

BJP is carrying out 'Operation Lotus'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the BJP of misusing power. He said that BJP is carrying out 'Operation Lotus' and ruining the politics of the country. "BJP is in power in the centre and misusing it. BJP is carrying out 'Operation Lotus'...ruining the politics of the country...BJP can do anything for power, they either scare members of other parties using ED and CBI or else will offer them money...people of Maharashtra is condemning this and BJP will never come back to power in this state," he added.

What other Opposition parties said on Ajit Pawar's move

TMC leader Babul Supriyo, who was earlier a minister in the Modi government and had switched from the BJP, said that after inducting "corrupt men" as ministers, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot talk about fighting corruption.

Calling the BJP "hypocrite", Supriyo, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, said tainted leaders under the scanner of ED for corruption have been put into a "washing machine" manufactured by the BJP to remove their stains and blemishes. In a series of tweets, Supriyo also claimed that the majority of NDA partners have deserted the BJP for lack of respect.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet said that BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The BJP and PM Modi have violated the Constitution. It (Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government) is the biggest joke on democracy. Rajiv Gandhi brought anti-defection law while Atal Bihari Vajpayee increased the number of MLAs (to change the party) to 2/3rd, so this is an insult to Vajpayee as well."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said no words are enough to condemn the manner in which the BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. "Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped-up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJP's thirst for power," she alleged.

In a swipe, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal tweeted, "I guess this is the mother of democracy that Modiji was talking about in his address to the US Congress!"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Maharashtra has emerged as a "bigger laboratory" for the BJP after Madhya Pradesh and the saffron party will do other "experiments" in the run-up to 2024 general elections to stay in power. "BJP does this from time to time, first they did this in Madhya Pradesh, and then in Maharashtra, but people are watching this," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

AAP leader Atishi said that BJP has declared openly now that all the corrupt should come to its fold and get "cleaned off their sins in its washing machine".

Pawar took oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp on Sunday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar has likewise carried 29 MLAs from NCP to the Shinde group in a major political move and has surrendered as the Leader of Opposition. A meeting of top leaders was held at his residence, and there was widespread speculation that he had the support of 29 of the 53 NCP MLAs.

Eight additional NCP MLAs, in addition to Ajit Pawar, have been sworn in as state cabinet ministers. Hassan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Aditi Tatkare are the newly elected ministers. There have been rumours that Ajit is unhappy about being turned down for the position of party state unit chief. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on July 6 with NCP chief Sharad Pawar present.

Also Read: 'This is not a 'googly', it is a robbery': NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit's exit

Also Read: NCP name and symbol are with us; will fight elections with it: Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Deputy CM

(With agencies input)

Latest India News