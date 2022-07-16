Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra logs 2,382 Covid cases today; 35 test positive for B.A. variants of Omicron

Maharashtra reported 2,382 new infections of coronavirus on Saturday and eight deaths, according to data released by the health department. The active cases tally in the state rose to 15,521.

2853 patients had been discharged, data showed, which took the recovery rate in the state to 97.96%. On Friday, the state had recorded 2,371 fresh cases while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 percent. The state health department informed that the overall Covid tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015. The state saw 10 covid related deaths.

B.A. variants detected

Maharashtra also reported 35 new cases of the highly-transmisinle B.A.4 and B.A.5 variants of Omicron in the state.

According to the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune, 4 patients of BA.4 and 31 of BA.5 have been found in the state. In addition, 8 patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant. All the patients are from Pune.

Out of 8,25,99,520 laboratory samples 80,17,205 have been tested positive (09.71%) for COVID-19 until today. 35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 and 8 of ba.2.75 in the state

